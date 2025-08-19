3 Micah Parsons trade destinations Dallas Cowboys fans wouldn't hate
The Dallas Cowboys and star edge rusher Micah Parsons are still seemingly in two different universes when it comes to their contract negotiations.
In fact, the two parties might be farther apart than they ever have been, resulting in a continuously sinking feeling for Cowboys fans that their favorite pass rusher could be traded away sooner rather than later.
Obviously, the last thing Dallas fans would want is to see Parsons wearing the uniform of an NFC East rival like the Commanders, Eagles or Giants. The same would hold true for a team like the 49ers or Packers as well.
However, there are a few teams out there that Cowboys fans, should a trade actually come to pass, would be able to tolerate a bit more, and allow them to minimize their grievances.
So with that in mind, let's take a look at three Micah Parsons trade destinations Dallas Cowboys fans wouldn't hate:
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders are a team that is searching for a new identity under first-year head coach Pete Carroll, and also one that could use some serious help on the defensive side of the ball. Pairing Parsons with a player like Maxx Crosby on the edge would give the Raiders a deadly pass rush in a division full of elite quarterback play. The Raiders also have plenty of cap space to sign Parsons as well, making it an easy match.
And for Dallas fans, sending Parsons west and out of the NFC would certainly lessen the blow of his exit.
Buffalo Bills
It's not a stretch to say that most Cowboys fans would love to see Parsons get his chance to win a Super Bowl, and there might not be a trade partner that would be better suited for that than the Buffalo Bills. Obviously this deal would not come without its complications, as the Bills don't have the space to pay Parsons long term at the moment, but it would give them an inside track to finally knock off the Kansas City Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers
What better way for Micah Parsons to make his exit from the Cowboys than by heading to Los Angeles to play with the Chargers? Not only does it get Parsons out of the AFC, but the marketing and media opportunities for him would be limitless. He would instantly be the star of the Chargers' defense as well and pair well with Khalil Mack in the pass rush.
On top of all of that, the Cowboys could get a nice haul in return for him, as L.A. has plenty of draft capital. Maybe they could even get a much-needed running back like Najee Harris out of the deal?
