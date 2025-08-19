Cowboys Country

Cowboys release third unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason finale vs. Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys have released their third unofficial depth chart before their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will finish the preseason portion of their schedule on Friday, when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to AT&T Stadium.

Friday's game will be the final audition for players looking to make the final 53-man roster. With plenty of positional battles to watch, the team has released the third unofficial depth chart prior to Friday's game.

Those looking for some major changes may not get that with this depth chart. Running back Javonte Williams has basically won the number one spot in the backfield. If left tackle Tyler Guyton isn't ready by Week 1, it appears Nate Thomas will be filling the void.

Some of the biggest position battles going into Friday may be the depth pieces at cornerback and nickel corner.

Andrew Booth has had a strong camp, which saw him take an interception to the house in the team's last preseason game. Also, UDFA Zion Childress has looked like an absolute steal throughout camp.

It's always a good problem to have when a team has so much talent that they don't know who to keep on the final roster. However, there are going to be some major implications that could be decided on Friday. It will be interesting to see who gets the most run on the field in the final preseason game.

The Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown by cornerback Andrew Booth.
The Dallas Cowboys celebrate a touchdown by cornerback Andrew Booth. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

