Micah Parsons showers Dak Prescott with praise after first meeting against Cowboys
Regardless of the outcome, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers put on an absolute classic for the fans on Sunday night.
Sure, it would have been nice to see someone win, but both teams put on a great performance in front of the brightest lights.
Both sides wanted the bragging rights in this one. It was easy to see that this one meant a lot for Jerry Jones, because every time they showed him in the suite during a positive play, you would have thought it was the Super Bowl.
It also meant a lot to Micah Parsons. The former Cowboys star made a massive play late in that game that stopped Dak Prescott from walking into the endzone. Without that play, maybe Cowboys fans are celebrating a win today.
After the game, players from the Cowboys had to get a moment with their former teammate. In the postgame press conference, Parsons raved over Prescott's performance on Sunday night.
"You go watch that All-22, you look at how precise number four looked tonight. Just getting to his throws, getting to his receivers," said Parsons.
It wasn't the outcome that either side wanted, but it may be the best for the sanity of every Cowboys fan. Now, if they were to meet in the postseason in their next matchup, the anxiety is going to be turned up to another level.
