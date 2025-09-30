Cowboys bring back Super Bowl WR to practice squad amid depth concerns
The Dallas Cowboys had a spot on the practice squad open up this week when the Indianapolis Colts poached linebacker Buddy Johnson. With the practice squad spot available, the Cowboys reunited with a familiar face.
Dallas is without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Jonathan Mingo for the next few weeks, so the team has signed veteran wideout Parris Campbell to fill the void.
Campbell was with the Cowboys during training camp.
Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during practice. Campbell was diagnosed with a sprained MCl which ultimately ended his tenure with the team.
Now, Campbell is back in an offense that he has some brief familiarity with, so we'll see if he gets the chance to hit the field during the regular season as Lamb and Mingo continue to recover.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
