Cowboys bring back Super Bowl WR to practice squad amid depth concerns

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back a veteran wide receiver who was released during training camp to the practice squad roster as depth issues continue at the position.

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had a spot on the practice squad open up this week when the Indianapolis Colts poached linebacker Buddy Johnson. With the practice squad spot available, the Cowboys reunited with a familiar face.

Dallas is without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Jonathan Mingo for the next few weeks, so the team has signed veteran wideout Parris Campbell to fill the void.

Campbell was with the Cowboys during training camp.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury during practice. Campbell was diagnosed with a sprained MCl which ultimately ended his tenure with the team.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, Campbell is back in an offense that he has some brief familiarity with, so we'll see if he gets the chance to hit the field during the regular season as Lamb and Mingo continue to recover.

Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell arrives before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell arrives before Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

