Cowboys suffer potential devastating injury at DT in Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys found life on defense during Week 7. While they still haven't been dominant, they've at least made multiple key stops and have forced multiple turnovers against the Washington Commanders.
Their second turnover of the night was when DaRon Bland recorded his first interception since 2023 and ran it back for a 68-yard touchdown. The Commanders answered that with a long touchdown drive, but what was worse was the injury suffered on the scoring play.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. scored on a short touchdown run, and Dallas defensive tackle Kenny Clark remained on the ground.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Clark was able to walk off slowly, but was sent to the blue medical tent for evaluation.
It was later reported that it's an elbow injury for Clark and his return is questionable.
Dallas Cowboys DT rotation would be thin without Kenny Clark
If Dallas were to lose Clark for any amount of time, it would be a devastating blow. Clark, who was added as part of the package in the Micah Parsons trade, has given them some stability in the middle of their defense.
Easily their best run defender, Clark makes it easier for everyone around him due to the attention he commands. That's not the case with either of their backup nose tackles, Mazi Smith or Jay Toia.
