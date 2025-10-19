Dak Prescott, George Pickens bring immaculate vibes to Cowboys huddle
The Dallas Cowboys offense is off to a hot start in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, and they have had the energy cranked up to 11 since before kickoff.
Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a viral video from the team's pre-game huddle, which showed star quarterback Dak Prescott and breakout star George Pickens leading the offense and setting the tone.
Pickens and Prescott were dancing in the huddle and had their teammates joining in.
WATCH: CeeDee Lamb makes immediate splash in return from Week 3 ankle injury
As they say, the vibes were immaculate.
Pickens has been thriving since joining the Cowboys in a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he was in Pittsburgh, there were rumblings that Pickens was a bad teammate and locker room cancer. However, since arriving in Dallas, Pickens has been a model citizen and perfect teammate.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & mom 'twin' in custom 87 Louis Vuitton fits
Entering Week 7, Pickens has hauled in 32 catches, ranks fourth in the league with 525 receiving yards, and is tied for first with a career-high six touchdowns.
Earlier this week, Prescott said that he plans to speak with owner and general manager Jerry Jones about locking up Pickens long term with a contract extension. Pickens is currently in a contract year.
"I’ve been a little busy, but I will," Prescott told the media when asked about Pickens' future with the team. "When I run into him in that time of privacy, I’ll make sure."
It's great to see Pickens thriving, and pairing him with Lamb on the outside for the next few years is a no-brainer. Extending Pickens will allow the team to focus on rebuilding the defense in the offseason.
