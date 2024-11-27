3 things Dallas Cowboys fans are thankful for this Thanksgiving
The season of feasting, family, and heartfelt thanks has arrived once again.
Despite finally snapping a five-game losing streak in thrilling fashion, the 2024 season has been anything but a Thanksgiving feast for the Dallas Cowboys and its faithful fanbase.
A year promised to be a soaring flight but has instead plummeted into a disappointing fall. As the season wanes, fans find themselves grappling with frustration, searching for any silver lining.
As they say, "With hardship comes ease," and even in the midst of a rocky season, there have still been a few positives that may not salvage this season but can build for future years.
Let's examine the three things Cowboys fans should be most thankful for, even if they feel a bit underwhelmed.
Thankful for spring football
Perhaps no team has benefited more than the Cowboys since 2022 with the USFL, XFL, and now the UFL.
Since the re-birth of spring ball, several players have signed NFL contracts, most notably kicker Brandon Aubrey, wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and more recently cornerback Josh Butler.
All three of these players who shined in the spring have made an impact on the Cowboys early on.
The first of the three is Turpin who signed with Dallas during training camp in 2022 following a stint with the USFL's New Jersey General's. The first impression didn't take long.
In just his second preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Turpin scored two touchdowns. He first returned a kickoff for 98 yards in the first quarter, and then he followed up with an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter.
His impressive performance helped lead the Cowboys to a 32–18 victory and a spot on the 53-man roster.
Since then, Turpin went on to become a Pro Bowl returner in his first season and has recorded 2,088 return yards and has scored a punt return and kickoff return touchdown this season.
Staying with special teams, Aubrey has been the Cowboys' best weapon, not named CeeDee Lamb.
Since joining the Cowboys in 2023, after two consecutive seasons with the Birmingham Stallions, the Plano, TX native and former soccer player has converted on 61 of 68 field goal attempts, including a career-long 65-yard field goal earlier this season during Week 3, setting a franchise record.
The 2023 first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler started his career with a perfect record of 35 out of 35 attempts and has missed only once on kicks from over 50 yards.
Last but not least comes one of the bright spots from last Sunday's 34-26 upset win over the Washington Commanders.
Cornerback Josh Butler, who signed with Dallas in 2023 after a season with the Michigan Panthers, initially began his Cowboys career on the practice squad until the Dallas, TX native was promoted to the active roster on November 18.
In Week 12's roller-coaster victory, Butler played a crucial role for the secondary, which was missing All-Pro corner Trevon Diggs due to a groin injury. Butler recorded a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo), along with three pass deflections and a sack of Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
One thing is for certain: the Cowboys' front office and passionate fans hope that the United Football League remains for a long time.
Thankful that change is coming... maybe?
A season that was expected to mirror the previous three has turned out to be nothing but disappointment.
After 12 weeks, the Cowboys have a record of 4-7 and are third place in the NFC East, looking from the outside at the NFC playoff picture, and head coach Mike McCarthy could be the one to pay the price or not who knows after owner Jerry Jones' recent contract extension comments made on Tuesday.
Despite injuries, the play has been inconsistent. Dallas ranks next to last in rushing yards per game (82.5) and has scored just three rushing touchdowns this season, which is the fewest in the league.
The defense, coordinated by Mike Zimmer, has been consistently poor. The Cowboys allow an average of 369.9 total yards per game, which ranks as the sixth worst in the league. They are also allowing 150.5 rushing yards per game, the second-highest total.
Additionally, they rank as the second worst in scoring defense, giving up an average of 29 points per game.
As Dallas faces the potential of its first losing season since 2020, which was also McCarthy's first year as head coach, Jones appears to be frustrated and losing patience.
Potential changes loom ahead, with notable figures like legendary Bill Belichick and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, as well as Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, being considered for the team's future.
Only time will reveal what changes Cowboys fans hope for.
Thankful for CeeDee Lamb
When the Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, he quickly proved critics wrong, demonstrating that the Oklahoma product should have been a top-10 draft selection.
Since his arrival to Dallas, Lamb has developed into one of the leagues most dynamic play makers. In his first four seasons Lamb has made three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams, and led the leauge in receptions a year ago.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound playmaker has amassed 472 receptions for 5,986 yards and 36 touchdowns in his young career.
Despite the offense's struggles this season and the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott, who the Cowboys lost for the season due to a hamstring injury, Lamb continues to lead the league in receptions (77) and targets (118), while ranking third in yards (841).
With his exceptional route-running, reliable hands, and ability to make big plays, Lamb has consistently been a reliable target for the Cowboys' quarterbacks. His impact on the offense is undeniable, and he gives fans something to cheer for.
