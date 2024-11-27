3 things Dallas Cowboys fans are unthankful for this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is a time for family, friends, and football.
For fans of the Dallas Cowboys, this holiday is particularly special as it marks the annual tradition of America's Team taking the field.
However, this year's Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants brings frustration for Cowboys Nation.
A 4-7 record, injuries, sun light, questionable decision-making, and a whole lot of other issues have Cowboys fans reaching their breaking point this Turkey Day.
From a year of highs and lows, let's shift our focus to now three things that have left an unthankful and sour taste in the mouths of Cowboys fans this Thanksgiving season.
Unthankful for the one that got away
Through all the downfalls of this season, one that haunts the Cowboys every Sunday is watching Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry tear up oppsing defense's.
The Cowboys know the feeling of helplessness against Henry all too well. In Week 3, they were overrun by the Ravens, losing 28-25. Henry gashed the Dallas defense for 151 yards and two scores, part of a 274-yard rushing onslaught.
Earlier in the offseason, the Cowboys had the opportunity to sign the two-time All-Pro but chose instead to reunite with running back Ezekiel Elliott, who shared the same stage as Henry during the 2016 NFL Draft.
Now, the one that got away is having one of the best seasons of his career. Henry currently ranks second in rushing yards with 1,325 and has an average of 110.4 rushing yards per game. Additionally, he leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys' run game has been struggling, averaging 82.5 yards per game, which is the second worst in the league, and has scored just three touchdowns, placing them dead last.
Perhaps Cowboys fans will have something to be thankful for next April if Dallas selects Boise State running back and Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty.
Unthankful for trading touchdowns for touchdowns
In the past three seasons, the Cowboys recorded three consecutive 12-5 finishes, establishing themselves as one of the most consistent all-around teams, despite postseason struggles.
A large factor in the Cowboys' playoff appearances was their stingy defense and high scoring offense.
Dallas boasted a top-five scoring offense from 2021 to 2023, including league-leading units in 2021 and 2023.
The dramatic shift from a high-scoring, defensive powerhouse to a low-scoring, vulnerable team has left fans bewildered.
Defensively, the Cowboys, under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is now leading the charge for the Washington Commanders, finished in the top 10 in scoring defense, including fifth in 2023, allowing just 18.5 points per game.
The script completely flipped in 2024, with Quinn helping to rebuild. His replacement, Mike Zimmer, who is in his second stint with the Cowboys, has this defense underachieving, while the offense has taken a back step under head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
After ranking among the best in points scored and allowed, Dallas has allowed 29 points per game while scoring 20.1 points through 11 games this season, representing a nine-point drop from last season's number one ranking.
Injuries have undoubtedly taken a toll on the Cowboys, but they are far from the only factor contributing to their disappointing season.
Unthankful for Jerry Jones then and now
The one you have all been waiting for, don't worry I didn't forget.
Being at the top of the list of any organization, often makes you the initial target for blame, which is the case with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones in this situation.
Let's be honest, the finger pointing to Jones dates all the way back to March 28, 1994 when he shoved two time Super Bowl champion winning head coach Jimmy Johnson out the door.
As for this season, fans and analysts are questioning the team's offseason moves as well as controversial moments that have occurred this year.
The failure to address the run game, the decision to let key veterans leave in free agency, and the trade for a wide receiver—all while announcing Dak Prescott's season-ending injury—have plagued what was intended to be an "All in" season, according to Jones.
Additionally, there have been radio rants, deflected questions, and a disregard for glaring issues.
Jones once again made headlines earlier this week when the long time owner mentioned on the radio about the possibility of a contract extension for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Cowboys fans would be even more thankful if Jones relinquished his GM duties to a more football-minded individual.
