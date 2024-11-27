Cowboys frustrate fanbase with predictable selection in 3-round mock draft
The only negative from the Dallas Cowboys win over the Washington Commanders was the fact that they felll out of the top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently sitting at No. 11 overall, they can still find a talented player, but the odds of landing a game-changer increase the higher they pick.
Fortunately, the front office has done a good job scouting, leading to some impressive draft classes. Their misses tend to happen on the defensive line, especially when they target Michigan Wolverines.
That's why the fan base is likely to groan if the following three-round mock draft would come true.
Round 1: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Forget Taco Charlton and Mazi Smith for a moment — although Smith did have a solid game against Washington. Mason Graham is an excellent 3-technique prosepct who can play all three downs. He can get into the backfield and pressure the quarterback while also providing help in run support.
“Mason Graham is a high-skilled, three-down, disruptive defensive tackle prospect who will create consistent backfield penetration and pressure to wreck the opposing offense’s game plans.” — Damian Parson, The Draft Network
Graham is listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, giving him a larger frame than Dallas usually has at their 3-tech spot. That's a win since they've also had trouble winning at the line of scrimmage.
Round 2: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
In need of help at running back, the Cowboys select Dylan Sampson in the second round of this mock. Sampson took over as the starter for Jaylen Wright and exploded. Through 11 games, he has 1,307 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Are the Dallas Cowboys decent again?
Sampson has excellent speed and vision, making him a day one starter — and he can work in a committee, meaning Rico Dowdle would be able to find snaps as well should he be re-signed. Sampson will need to improve his protection in blitz pick up but the main focus for Dallas is building a competetive ground game.
TreVeyon Henderson is a possibility as well but his injury history is concerning. He doesn't miss significant time but he's been banged up often. Sampson has stayed healthy, is younger, and has more tread on the tires.
Round 3: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
With their third pick in this mock, Dallas adds Xavier Watts from Notre Dame. Watts is a redshirt senior who had seven interceptions in 2023 and another four through 11 games this year. He's an instictive player who can handle deep coverage and play in the slot.
Dallas needs to start revamping their safety corps and adding Watts gives them a ball hawk capable of making huge plays.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
4 takeaways from Cowboys' heart-stopping win vs. Commanders
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Commanders Week 12
CBS Sports pitches one hilarious idea involving Cowboys and Daniel Jones