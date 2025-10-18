Cowboys trade rumor suggests Jerry Jones could eye 'plus-sized talent'
It is no secret that the Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, the team has some extra ammunition in its arsenal.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching, there has been some speculation about whether Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will be looking to make a splash.
Jones has said that the team will be "open for business" at the trade deadline, and a new rumor from Yahoo! suggests Mr. Jones may have something in mind. Of course, that would be contingent on the Cowboys remaining in playoff contention at the end of October.
If the team can stay competitive, Yahoo says league sources "believe Jones will be listening for a plus-sized talent."
Specifically mentioned were Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and Tennessee Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
"Jones essentially sent the message that the phone line is open if someone wants to call," the article states. "And multiple sources across the league told Yahoo Sports this week they believe Jones will be listening for a plus-sized talent — on the level of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson or Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons — if Dallas is in the playoff hunt at the end of October."
The two players have a combined three All-Pro nods and seven Pro Bowl selections, and they would be a massive addition to the Cowboys' struggling defense.
Would Jerry be bold enough to pull the trigger on a trade? It's up to the team to start winning first.
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Simmons entered the NFL as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Throughout his time with the Titans, he was named a second-team All-Pro twins (2021 and 2022), and is a three-time Pro Bowler, most recently in 2024.
With the Titans struggling, they could be sellers at the trade deadline and Simmons is a valuable asset that could be made available.
Through six games, the 28-year-old Simmons has tallied 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six run stuffs, and a forced fumble.
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Hendrickson is a name who has been linked to the Cowboys since the offseason. In a contract year, Hendrickson is a prime trade candidate, but things could be changing for the 2024 NFL sack leader.
The Bengals' season appeared to be on life support after star quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a significant toe injury. However, the trade for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has breathed new life into the organization.
If Flacco can keep Cincinnati afloat, they will be less inclined to move Hendrickson this season. But if the next few weeks make a turn for the worst, don't be surprised if Jerry and the Cowboys find their way into the mix for the 2024 first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.
The 2025 NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4.
