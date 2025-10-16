Cowboys' Klayton Adams admits Jaydon Blue remains a mystery, for now
Jaydon Blue was supposed to be a difference-maker for the Dallas Cowboys, but after six weeks, he has yet to produce much of anything.
The fifth-round pick out of Texas wasn't expected to be a lead back, but there were hopes that his speed and pass-catching ability could help him become a factor in their offensive game plan.
Unfortunately, he was off to a slow start and was a healthy scratch for the first four games of the season. Once Miles Sanders was lost to injury, Blue got his chance but has recorded just seven yards on seven attempts and has yet to record a reception.
While his start is beyond discouraging, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams isn't ready to throw in the towel.
Instead, he says his evaluation of Blue is 'to be determined' and believes a healthy offensive line can help the rookie get into a better rhythm.
"It's been a really small sample size because we haven't really gotten to a point in a game yet where we've been able to get him out there on a drive and give him three or four carries in a row, or quite frankly, just to give him some space to put him in," Adams told the media, via Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website.
"So I think that's still TBD, we're certainly going to see as we go just because of the injuries."
Cowboys lack options beyond Jaydon Blue
Blue is currently the RB2 behind Javonte Williams, but with Sanders out, there's no other true running back on the roster. Fullback Hunter Luepke is currently the third option, and they do have Malik Davis on the practice squad.
That's why they've been connected to players such as Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins, who could be available via trade. Blue, however, will be given the opportunity to keep the competition at bay, but that could change if he doesn't turn the corner quickly.
