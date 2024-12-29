Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush looks ahead to pending NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have just two games left this season. The team failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.
However, the team has not let up after being eliminated from postseason play. Last week, the Cowboys took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this week, they have a massive matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.
One of the reasons behind the team's success has been the play of quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush was given the starting duties after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury and has not looked back since.
Rush recently spoke with Patrik Walker, staff writer for the Cowboys' official website. During the chat, Rush was asked about his future, as the quarterback is set to be a free agent this offseason.
"You've got two left only, and that's all you're promised and, as a backup, you go through stints where you won't play for a while. You cherish all these moments," Rush said. "You really enjoy it and, I think I've said it before, enjoying getting to go out there and play.
"I don't think the future is the driver because you always have something to prove."
On the surface, it seems that Rush is focused only on the task at hand.
However, it would be hard not to look at his future, as his recent performance may have teams anxiously waiting to talk to him this offseason.
