Mike McCarthy could be hot commodity in coaching search if Cowboys make change
The Dallas Cowboys are in the business of moral victories as they close out the 2024 campaign. The team will be watching the playoffs from home, a year after being the winners of the NFC East.
The ugly season can be summed up by unfortunate injuries, as the team has seen their starting quarterback, Dak Prescott, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and multiple defensive stars be sidelined. However, someone has to take the blame, right?
MORE: Mike McCarthy wants Dallas Cowboys to 'cut it loose' Sunday vs. Eagles
Head coach Mike McCarthy is the man who everyone is pointing their fingers at. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has kept his decision on McCarthy's future close to the vest. However, if McCarthy is let go, look for the Super Bowl-winning coach to find a job, and quickly.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently joined The Herd to talk about the Cowboy's head coach's future in the league. Here's what Russi had to say about if the Cowboys decide to move on.
“And I can tell you if Mike McCarthy were to get, dismissed we’ll call it. There will be teams interested in bringing Mike McCarthy in for an interview. I can tell you that. I’ve had some conversations with teams around the league.”
McCarthy's time with the Cowboys hasn't been all like the 2024 season. The Cowboys have gone three straight seasons with a 12-5 record. However, it is the postseason performances that may have McCarthy on the chopping block.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Megan McElaney gets special honor
How Cowboys should approach issues with offensive line in 2025
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc