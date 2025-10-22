A sensible trade option the Dallas Cowboys should actually consider
The Dallas Cowboys made waves on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that they had contacted the Las Vegas Raiders in regard to trading for star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Eventually, those rumors were debunked, and Cowboys fans were left disappointed that their team would once again fail to make a major splash.
However, just because one rumor fell through doesn't mean the Cowboys are out of the trade market just yet, and there is a player they could pursue that could help to improve the defense in a big way, without breaking the bank.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is one of the top players that could be moved at the deadline, and he would be a fantastic addition, and exactly what the Cowboys need on their ailing defense.
"The Bengals are going younger at linebacker, relegating Wilson to a reserve role in favor of rookie Barrett Carter despite Wilson's status as a team captain. Teams I've talked to believe the Bengals are open to dealing Wilson."
Logan Wilson is a fit with the Dallas Cowboys
So why would Wilson be a good addition to America's team?
From a schematic perspective, he is exactly what the Dallas need in terms of a rangy defender who can hold up well in coverage and move sideline to sideline and help in run defense. He is also adept at forcing turnovers, logging 11 interceptions over his career with the Bengals.
He has also been part of a Bengals defense that has been extremely multiple throughout his tenure, especially under defensive coordinator Al Golden, which would allow for an easier transition to whatever scheme he goes to if he is moved.
Perhaps more importantly, particularly to the Jones family is the money fit.
Wilson has a base salary in 2025 of $5.4 million, and in 2026 will be a $8.21 million cap hit, before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
In other words, he is in exactly the kind of contract situation the Cowboys typically seek out when they do make trades - minimum contractual commitment and conservative cost.
What would a trade cost Dallas?
In terms of what the trade could cost the Cowboys, it would be far less of a price than something for Maxx Crosby or fellow Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.
Wilson has had his role reduced in favor of rookie Barrett Carter, which makes him expendable and takes away any sort of leverage Cincinnati might have over a deal. In other words, they are just hoping to get something in return for the 29-year-old.
In that scenario, Dallas could simply send a mid-late round pick to the Bengals in exchange for Wilson, much like they did for Kenneth Murray in the offseason.
And that is certainly up the Jones' alley as well.
Is the Wilson idea as sexy as the idea of Crosby or another superstar? No. Not even close.
But what it would do is give the Cowboys an instant upgrade at a position of need with minimal cost, which is exactly what the doctor order for a defense that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in almost every major category.
