Aaron Glenn praised by former Cowboys HC Bill Parcells after Jets hire
The Dallas Cowboys missed out on another top head coaching candidate, and this one had ties to the team. Former Cowboys cornerback Aaron Glenn, who excelled as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has been hired as the New York Jets head coach.
Dallas was reportedly interested in Glenn, but after Jerry Jones dragged his feet with the Mike McCarthy saga the team never had an opportunity to interview him.
Following the hiring of Glenn, the legendary Bill Parcells, who coached the defensive back with the Cowboys and Jets, praised Gang Green for making the hire.
MORE: Radio host goes on epic rant over Cowboys, Schottenheimer HC buzz
NFL.com insider Judy Battista shared Parcel's thoughts on the move.
"He's not afraid to be contentious. He's just feisty. Not rude or impolite. He's just willing to get his point across," the two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer said.
Parcells is very familiar with Glenn and his opinion is well-respected around the league.
If Parcells says Glenn is a great hire, the Jets fan base should be thrilled what he can bring. It's no secret that the Jets could use a revamping of team culture, and Glenn seems ready for the job.
Dallas, meanwhile, looks like it's on a path to settle for either offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer or former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the gig.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc