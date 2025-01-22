Cowboys Country

Aaron Glenn praised by former Cowboys HC Bill Parcells after Jets hire

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells is fired up for Aaron Glenn after the former Cowboys DB accepted the New York Jets head coaching job.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe is congratulated by a coach as head coach Bill Parcells watches the point after attempt against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Drew Bledsoe is congratulated by a coach as head coach Bill Parcells watches the point after attempt against the Seattle Seahawks. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys missed out on another top head coaching candidate, and this one had ties to the team. Former Cowboys cornerback Aaron Glenn, who excelled as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, has been hired as the New York Jets head coach.

Dallas was reportedly interested in Glenn, but after Jerry Jones dragged his feet with the Mike McCarthy saga the team never had an opportunity to interview him.

Following the hiring of Glenn, the legendary Bill Parcells, who coached the defensive back with the Cowboys and Jets, praised Gang Green for making the hire.

NFL.com insider Judy Battista shared Parcel's thoughts on the move.

"He's not afraid to be contentious. He's just feisty. Not rude or impolite. He's just willing to get his point across," the two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer said.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn celebrates as he walks off the field following a win over the Minnesota Vikings. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Parcells is very familiar with Glenn and his opinion is well-respected around the league.

If Parcells says Glenn is a great hire, the Jets fan base should be thrilled what he can bring. It's no secret that the Jets could use a revamping of team culture, and Glenn seems ready for the job.

Dallas, meanwhile, looks like it's on a path to settle for either offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer or former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the gig.

