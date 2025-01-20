Tony Romo supports former teammate for Cowboys' next head coach
The second week of the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching search is under way as the organization continues to evaluate potential candidates to lead the franchise.
Dallas has already conducted interviews with Kellen Moore and Robert Saleh last week and will meet with Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Fraizer today.
MORE: Jerry Jones' plan for next Dallas Cowboys head coach becoming clearer
Following the Washington Commanders' stunning 45-31 upset of the Detroit Lions during Saturday's divisional round matchup, coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are now available for hire.
Speaking of Glenn, he has the full support of his former teammate and quarterback, CBS analyst Tony Romo, for the Cowboys' head coaching position.
Romo and Glenn share a meaningful Cowboys connection, having played together in Dallas during the 2005-2006 seasons under Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coaching search adds surprising offensive guru
Drawing parallels to Parcells, who was renowned for instilling mental and physical toughness in his teams, Romo sees similar leadership qualities in Glenn.
The CBS analyst believes his former teammate could bring that same Parcells-like intensity and defensive mindset back to Dallas, characteristics that have defined Glenn's tenure as Detroit's defensive coordinator.
"Our toughest teams were under Bill Parcells," Romo said. "I played with Aaron Glenn and he's a no non-sense type of guy, much like Parcells. If Dallas wants to return to being tough on the field, he's the one."
Despite the loss on Saturday Night, a game in which the Lions' defense allowed 481 total yards and 27 first downs, injuries were a big issue all season.
MORE: Cowboys star stunned with postseason success of former coach
Detroit's defense demonstrated impressive resilience this season despite facing significant injury challenges. Key players like Aiden Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Alim McNeill missed time, yet the unit still performed at a high level.
The Lions ranked 5th against the run, allowing just 98.4 yards per game. Additionally, they ranked 7th in scoring defense, conceding 20.1 points per game, and 7th in red zone defense, holding opponents to a 50.9% touchdown rate. Most notably, they boasted the best third-down defense in the league, allowing just 32.4% conversions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc