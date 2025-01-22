Radio host goes on epic rant over Cowboys, Schottenheimer HC buzz
With Jerry Jones at the helm, the Dallas Cowboys have always done things their own way. Jones is heading up the search for a new head coach and as fate would have it, there are several high-profile candidates available.
However, Jones hasn't been interested in most of them.
Dallas never showed any interest in Ben Johnson, who signed with the Chicago Bears. They also haven't met with Aaron Glenn, who might be closing in on a deal with the New York Jets.
MORE: Cowboys add 'game-changing weapon' in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Instead of meeting with these candidates, Jones has focused on Robert Saleh, Leslie Frazier, Kellen Moore, and Brian Schottenheimer. As of now, there's a growing buzz that Schottenheimer could wind up being their pick.
That's not sitting well with the fan base, and it led to an epic rant from Zach Wolchuk of 105.3 The Fan. He said that he's "usually optimisitic" but that this "utterly ridiculous hire" leaves you with "zero faith" as a fan.
Wolchuck said the Jones family acts as if they don't care who their head coach is while stating that Jerry Jones simply wants to make sure he gets the credit. That's a sentiment echoed by countless pundits who claim Jones wants a puppet as a head coach.
According to Wolchuck, the only way fans will have any belief in this team again is if the Joneses sell the team. He then discussed how "smhuck" like him keep paying money due to their love of the franchise (not the Joneses) which is why that's not a possibility.
