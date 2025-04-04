Analyst nails Dallas Cowboys' greatest loss during NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys were far more active in NFL free agency this season than they were a year ago. They didn't make any huge signings, but they were able to fill the majority of their holes with quality, affordable moves.
They also didn't lose nearly as many key players. In 2024, they saw Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard, Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong, and Stephon Gilmore all leave. This season, they kept their top free agent, Osa Odighizuwa, while losing mostly role players.
MORE: Joe Milton III sends shoutout to Cowboys Nation after arriving in Dallas
Dallas did lose one key contributor, however, which was pointed out by SI's Ryan Phillips. He identified the 'most important' loss in free agency for all 32 teams, naming Jourdan Lewis for Dallas.
"Lewis has been a staple of the Cowboys' secondary since they selected him in the third-round of the 2017 NFL draft. He posted a PFF grade of 71.7 in 2024, the final season of an affordable three-year, $13.5 million deal he signed in 2021. The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to tear the 29-year-old away with a three-year, $30 million deal the Cowboys could have matched but chose not to. They'll attempt to replace him with Kaiir Elam, who was acquired via trade with the Bills." — Phillips, SI
Lewis has been one of the more underrated players in the league, which finally changed when the Jaguars made him the highest-paid nickel back in the league.
As Phillips stated, the Cowboys added Kaiir Elam, but they can't head into the 2025 season expecting him to replace Lewis' production. Instead, they'll have to consider making a move in the NFL Draft for a capable slot cornerback.
Replacing Lewis won't be easy and if Dallas gets it wrong, it could have a drastic impact on their pass defense.
