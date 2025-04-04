Joe Milton III sends shoutout to Cowboys Nation after arriving in Dallas
Even though they're not getting widespread approval, the Dallas Cowboys have quietly put together a solid offseason.
They haven't broken the bank in free agency, but considering the lack of star power in this class, that was the right move. They also added several veterans via trade, including Joe Milton III, who will replace Cooper Rush as the backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott.
Milton, who was a sixth-round pick for the New England Patriots in 2024, is not only far more affordable than Rush, but he's under contract for three more seasons. He also provides more of a downfield threat than Rush, which would have been a huge help last year while Prescott was out with a hamstring injury.
As if his potential wasn't enough reason to be excited, Milton let it be known that playing in Dallas is a dream come true. It didn't take him long to get to work either, as Milton was in Frisco just one day after being traded — and quickly sent a shout-out to Cowboys nation.
Milton spent six seasons in the NCAA, three with Michigan and three with Tennessee. He broke out in 2023 with the Volunteers after replacing an injured Hendon Hooker.
That year, he threw for 971 yards with 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions. His lone season as the starter saw him compile 2,813 yards through the air with a 20-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder was also dangerous with his legs, running for 299 yards with seven touchdowns.
Dallas is hopeful he won't see the field much, but his presence gives them some promising insurance, as well as a future preseason star.
