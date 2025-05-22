Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland top Cowboys 'top trade assets list'
For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys have a contract extension lingering as training camp rapidly approaches.
In 2024, they waited until the 11th hour to extend both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, with Lamb's negotiations resulting in a lengthy holdout. This year, it's Micah Parsons who has yet to be extended, and while he hasn't shown any signs that he plans to hold out, speculation continues to run wild the longer he goes without a deal.
One possibility that continues to get discussed is Parsons being traded. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine touched on this subject once again, naming Parsons as one of the Cowboys' top three trade assets, although he did say he believes the two sides will eventually come to terms on an extension.
"Micah Parsons' contract extension is going to be a story until there's a resolution. He's one of the best players in the game, and he's earned the right to break records when he finally gets a new deal," Ballentine writes. "In all likelihood, the Cowboys will eventually strike a deal with Parsons. However, there's no doubt they would get a historic return if they were open to trading him."
Also named as a trade asset was DaRon Bland, who enters the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Dallas has already invested heavily in cornerbacks, leading to questions about Bland's future in Big D.
That said, it makes little sense to trade Bland at this point given the fact that Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel Jr. are both recovering from knee injuries.
The most likely trade piece listed by Ballentine was Jalen Tolbert, who is now the third wide receiver following the addition of George Pickens. There's a case to be made that Dallas would be better off with KaVontae Turpin getting more time, which is why Tolbert could be moved.
Still, the price he would command wouldn't be worth it either.
