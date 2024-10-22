Another Jerry Jones failure impacts games for all the wrong reasons
Amid the Dallas Cowboys' early-season struggles, a lot of the blame falls on Jerry Jones.
Whether it be dragging his feet in contract negotiations or failing to make any moves to improve the roster, the criticism directed Jones' way is fair.
But, it goes beyond player personnel and the missteps between Jerry and Stephen Jones. Their approach to gamedays is just as bad and sets his players up for failure, making things more difficult than they need to be.
If you watch a Dallas Cowboys home game, which have been absolute disasters this season, you may have noticed a massive glare on the field.
The glare comes from the massive window structure on one end of the stadium. Players noticeably struggle with the glare and it has impacted their vision during games.
Did you know that Jerry could stop that?
The giant window has curtains installed that could seal off the window to prevent the glare. But, because of his stubbornness, Jerry allows an easily solved problem to make things harder for his team.
Typical Jerry.
You know what elements are that impact games? Rain, snow, wind. You built a $1 billion dome to prevent those elements from impacting the game, but you're opposed to closing a curtain?
Like most things, Jerry Jones is going to do things his own way whether it makes sense or not.
