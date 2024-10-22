Cowboys, Jerry Jones catch stray for Derrick Henry miss on MNF
The Dallas Cowboys running game is in shambles. It is the worst rushing attack in the league, and no one has emerged as a No. 1 back.
Earlier this season, when the team was getting boat raced by the Baltimore Ravens, Cowboys Nation was reminded of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office's failure to pursue running back Derrick Henry in free agency.
Jones said the team "couldn't afford" Henry which was why they didn't pursue him. Henry, meanwhile, made it clear that he wanted to play for the Cowboys.
MORE: Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
Through seven weeks of the NFL season, Henry leads the NFL in rushing. In the Baltimore Ravens' Monday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Henry added another 169 yards rushing on just 15 carries, which included a long of 81.
During Henry's latest big outing, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman couldn't help but to take a shot at Jerry Jones and the Dallas front office for their failure to land the local guy.
Aikman said, "There's gotta be a lot of teams out there that had opportunities to bring in Derrick Henry that are kind of kicking themselves for not doing it. But he has been an absolute perfect fit for this Ravens attack."
Joe Buck chimed in with, "Can you think of any teams off hand? I'll just throw this out there, the offseason home for Derrick Henry is in Dallas, Texas."
Ouch.
Aren't Dallas Cowboys fans going through enough? But, you know what? Jerry Jones and company need to hear the continued criticism. Just make sure he doesn't try to get you fired.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 8 of 2024 NFL season
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order entering Week 7 Monday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 matchup could be a loser leaves town scenario
Cowboys fans get hopes up after 'Dallas coach is fired' trends
Cowboys fans should hope for the best but prepare for the worst