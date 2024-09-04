Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 4: Dak Prescott
NFL fans are just one day away from the start of the regular season, but for Dallas Cowboys fans, the wait is just a little while longer.
It is four days until the Cowboys open their season against the Cleveland Browns.
With four days to go until the start of the season, it is time to celebrate the best player to wear the No. 4 for the franchise.
It is a quarterback who deserves more praise than he gets.
MORE: Cowboys legend weighs in on Dak Prescott’s contract situation
Dak Prescott - QB
Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season in Dallas and is arguably coming off of his best season as the Cowboys quarterback.
Prescott finished last season with 36 touchdown passes and a career-best 4,516 passing yards. The former Mississippi State star has started in 114 games for the franchise, posting an overall record of 73-41.
He has earned three Pro Bowl selections and finished as the runner-up in NFL MVP voting last season.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 5: Dan Bailey
Yes, things are murky right now between Prescott and the franchise. If a new contract isn't agreed upon, this could be Prescott's final season in Dallas as he enters free agency in 2025, which should worry fans more than it does.
Whatever happens between the Cowboys and Prescott in the future shouldn't allow anyone to forget what No. 4 has done for the franchise.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys stand entering 2024 season?
Youth Movement: Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
Roster Strengths: Cowboys' position group grades entering 2024
It’s Time: NFL Week 1 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie