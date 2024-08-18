Cowboys Country

Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 21: Deion Sanders

Tyler Reed

Robert Hanshiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

It is only 21 days until the Dallas Cowboys open up the 2024 regular season. To make it sound even closer, we're just 3 weeks from the first glorious NFL Sunday of the year.

Since it is 21 days from the start of the season, it is now time to take a look at the best player to ever wear the number 21 for the Cowboys. Someone who has never shied away from the spotlight.

MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 22: Emmitt Smith

Deion Sanders - DB-WR

When you think of the greatest athletes ever to play the game of football, the conversation can't be taken seriously until the name Deion Sanders is brought up. Sanders talked the talk because he and everyone else knew he could walk that walk. Prime Time spent five seasons with the Cowboys, and the Hall of Famer left a lasting impression on the franchise. During his stint in Dallas, Sanders 4 Pro Bowls and was voted first-team All-Pro three times.

MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 24: Everson Walls

Sanders now roams the sidelines as the head coach of the University of Colorado. As his second season as the head man is about to begin, the program is looking to take that next step forward. If anyone can make the jump from player to coach and have another Hall of Fame career from the sidelines, it would have to be the one they call Prime Time.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener

How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener

Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams

Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb

Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender

Cowgirls: Meet Reece Allman: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News