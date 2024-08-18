Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 21: Deion Sanders
It is only 21 days until the Dallas Cowboys open up the 2024 regular season. To make it sound even closer, we're just 3 weeks from the first glorious NFL Sunday of the year.
Since it is 21 days from the start of the season, it is now time to take a look at the best player to ever wear the number 21 for the Cowboys. Someone who has never shied away from the spotlight.
Deion Sanders - DB-WR
When you think of the greatest athletes ever to play the game of football, the conversation can't be taken seriously until the name Deion Sanders is brought up. Sanders talked the talk because he and everyone else knew he could walk that walk. Prime Time spent five seasons with the Cowboys, and the Hall of Famer left a lasting impression on the franchise. During his stint in Dallas, Sanders 4 Pro Bowls and was voted first-team All-Pro three times.
Sanders now roams the sidelines as the head coach of the University of Colorado. As his second season as the head man is about to begin, the program is looking to take that next step forward. If anyone can make the jump from player to coach and have another Hall of Fame career from the sidelines, it would have to be the one they call Prime Time.
