Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 49, with a twist
The first numbers that you think of when thinking about the Dallas Cowboys are numbers like 8, 22, 88, and 4. One number that no one ever thinks about when reading about Cowboys history is number 49. Yes, we have hit a snag in our countdown of the greatest players ever to wear their respective number for the franchise. While I could briefly describe Peyton Hendershot's time with the team, it would make more sense to look back on a memory involving the number 49. Like a drumming of the New York Giants from last season.
Giants 17 - Cowboys 49 November 12, 2023
Giants fans have to be in pain waiting for the next matchup with the Cowboys. Last season, the Cowboys outscored the Giants 89-17 in the team's two matchups. The second matchup took place late in the season, with the Giants seeking revenge. However, all they got was another drumming from a team that was way more talented in every capacity.
Instead of wondering who the most outstanding player to wear the 49 in Dallas is or was, let the 49 be a memory of destruction to a hated rival. The days continue to fall off the calendar. Soon enough, it will be time for the Cowboys to hang 49 on the football Giants once again.
