Cowboy Roundup: Best free agents available; Dak Prescott should wait
Happy Saturday, ladies and gentlemen. We've made it to the final day of the month and in one week we will be celebrating the eve of the Dallas Cowboys' first game of the 2024 NFL season.
What a time to be alive.
It seems like just yesterday we were kicking off training camp, but as they say, time flies when you're having fun -- or when contrat drama constantly gives you something to talk about.
While we wait for the next week to pass as quickly as August did, let's take a look at some headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation. Indulge.
3 free agents Cowboys should consider signing
While the Dallas Cowboys have set their initial 53-man roster and practice squad for 2024, there are still some quality free agents available who the team should consider adding.
Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the best available.
3 reasons Dak would be crazy to re-sign with Cowboys now
As Dak Prescott's contract situation takes center stage, tensions between the star quarterback and owner/general manager Jerry Jones have been noticeable.
But it's Prescott who has all of the leverage, and he knows it.
That's why The Cowboys Wire details why it would be crazy for Prescott to sign a new contract right now.
Cowboys Quick Hits
3 disrespected Cowboys players ready to make a name in 2024... Shedeur Sanders, Cowboys QB? May not be as far-fetched as you think... Dak Prescott work ethic praised by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy... Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Dak Prescott contract drama is playing with fire... Dallas Cowboys named most valuable franchise in the NFL... Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe gets praise from NFL's best center... Mike McCarthy discusses Rico Dowdle's role with Cowboys for 2024... Cowboys players give their picks for best movie villains (VIDEO).