Brian Schottenheimer rips Cowboys for scuffle during Day 2 of training camp
There were a lot of positives to take away from the first training camp of the year for the Dallas Cowboys.
There was also a moment to forget as rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and tight end Spann-Ford had to be broken up.
Unfortunately, that happens a lot during training camp, which was proven during their second practice when another scuffle broke out near the sideline.
MORE: George Pickens rips Steelers play-calling after first Cowboys training camp practice
This time, it was veteran safety Markquese Bell who got a little too physical with undrafted rookie tight end Tyler Neville. Troy Pride was also involved in the incident and was on the ground afterward.
This proved to be too much for head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who called his team together and laid into them for the fight. He even threatened to kick players out for fighting, while demanding they play with control.
Schottenheimer, who is in his first season as the coach in Dallas, has been seen as a mild-mannered leader who brings a lot of positive energy. He's been clear that he wants to see more competitiveness, but has also expressed a desire to build stronger relationships.
He showed a different side on Wednesday as he let players know how he felt about the physical altercations during practice. That's a positive sign for a team that's been accused of playing without discipline in the past.
