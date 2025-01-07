Best Mike McCarthy replacement could already be in Cowboys' facility
After the season the Dallas Cowboys had, it should be no surprise when the front office makes a few changes this offseason.
Of course, the biggest decision will be if the team brings back head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy is currently not under contract, which makes the decision even more simple if the Cowboys were to move on.
However, if the team is ready to move on, what is the next step? Where do the Cowboys go with their next head coach? What if the next head coach is already on the staff?
Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer could be a perfect replacement for McCarthy. Zimmer already has experience as a head coach. The Cowboys coordinator spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
In that time, Zimmer took the Vikings to the postseason three times, reaching the NFC Championship in 2017.
It also feels like the right idea because Zimmer can continue to grow this young defensive unit in Dallas.
Even during a season where he battled injury, Micah Parsons was a star and the perfect player to be under Zimmer's watch.
The Cowboys have a major decision ahead of them. But the decision may be more simple than most realize.
