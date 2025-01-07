Cowboys Country

Best Mike McCarthy replacement could already be in Cowboys' facility

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's future. However, what if the next coach has already been roaming the sidelines?

Tyler Reed

Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the season the Dallas Cowboys had, it should be no surprise when the front office makes a few changes this offseason.

Of course, the biggest decision will be if the team brings back head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy is currently not under contract, which makes the decision even more simple if the Cowboys were to move on.

MORE: Micah Parsons is latest Cowboys star to publicly endorse Mike McCarthy

However, if the team is ready to move on, what is the next step? Where do the Cowboys go with their next head coach? What if the next head coach is already on the staff?

Mike Zimme
Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer could be a perfect replacement for McCarthy. Zimmer already has experience as a head coach. The Cowboys coordinator spent eight seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.

In that time, Zimmer took the Vikings to the postseason three times, reaching the NFC Championship in 2017.

Mike Zimme
Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

It also feels like the right idea because Zimmer can continue to grow this young defensive unit in Dallas.

Even during a season where he battled injury, Micah Parsons was a star and the perfect player to be under Zimmer's watch.

Micah Parson
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have a major decision ahead of them. But the decision may be more simple than most realize.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were

4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders

4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington

Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss

Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News