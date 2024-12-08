Micah Parsons is latest Cowboys star to publicly endorse Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons has been quite the optimist amid the team's struggles during the 2024-25 NFL season.
Parsons missed time with a high-ankle sprain but kept a positive attitude and was one of the first to say he believes the team can still make a deep postseason run while they were on a five-game losing streak.
Now, with the Cowboys on a two-game winning streak and momentum building for Mike McCarthy to return as head coach in 2025, Parsons has become the latest Dallas star to say the team should run it back with McCarthy on the sideline.
MORE: Dak Prescott campaigning for Mike McCarthy return to Dallas Cowboys?
Parsons says McCarthy deserves a "fair chance" to coach a season that isn't marred by injuries.
"I think I would like a fair shot with everyone back -- players, coaches -- because the injuries kind of struck of what this season could really be," Parsons said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. "The injuries have been terrible. And, you know, it really sucks. Seeing Zack [Martin], D-Law [DeMarcus Lawrence] not having the year I know he planned to have. He had such a great start. It really sucks."
While Parsons shared his thoughts on McCarthy, he made it clear that the decision is ultimately up to Jerry Jones.
"In terms of coaching, man, Coach Mike, me and his relationship has always been really good," Parsons added. "He always took real good care of me. I just don't know how the how the business side of it's going to go, you know? [Owner and general manager Jerry Jones] has his own mindset about who he wants to coach. This is his team. I'm kind of just, like, a pawn in this business."
MORE: NFL insider comes to the defense of Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Cowboys' string of injuries kept multiple starters and All-Pros off of the field. The team entered the season with high hopes, but the injuries led to an early season slump that put the team behind the eight ball.
If Dallas can continue their winning streak and make a push for the postseason, it will be interesting to see if Jerry decides to give McCarthy another shot at leading the team, perhaps on a one-year deal.
If the team flames out, things will be easy for the front office and they can turn the page on the McCarthy era. Get your popcorn ready.
