Ugly stat shows Cowboys are living two different seasons at once
Sunday night was either a lot of fun or hard to watch for Dallas Cowboys fans depending solely on which team had the ball.
The Cowboys were electric when they were in possession as Dak Prescott carved up the Packers defense en route to a 40-point outing. Unfortunately, their defense was a dumpster fire as they allowed the Green Bay Packers to carve them up for 40 points.
MORE: How the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line performed against Micah Parsons
In the end, the showdown ended in a painfully unsatisfying tie, but it was a perfect example of how the 2025 season has gone for Dallas through four games. The Cowboys have been unstoppable on offense, leading the league with 404.3 yards per game. They’ve also been completely inept on defense, leading the league with 420.5 yards surrendered per game.
At this point, the team is living through two polar opposite seasons. One side is working like a dream while the other is stuck in a sweat-inducing nightmare.
Dallas tried to switch things up ahead of their latest showdown, and there were some positive signs, including the strip-sack from James Houston. Still, they weren’t able to force even one stop at the end of regulation or overtime, leading to the hollow ending.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was supposed to keep the defense on track after they traded Micah Parsons, but right now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer might be thinking a drastic change is needed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc