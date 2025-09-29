Dak Prescott uplifts Cowboys defense with positive message despite struggles
Dak Prescott put on a show for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Prescott completed 31-of-40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it wasn't enough.
Dallas put up 40 points on offense, but the defense gave up 489 yards of total offense and 40 points on their own, which resulted in the game ending in a tie.
While the defense is receiving a lot of blame for the team's struggles to start the season as Prescott plays lights out, Prescott is trying to keep the defense's spirits high. After the game, Presscott sent a strong, positive message to the defense.
“I'd be damned if they get down on themselves. We need them. And if they do get down to themselves, it's a selfish act," Prescott told the media, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
"It’s about making sure that they're staying positive.”
That is how you show up for year teammates as a leader. Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that the Cowboys' defense is holding the team back and has major issues that need to be addressed.
Entering Monday Night Football in Week 4, the Cowboys have the No. 1-ranked offense in the entire league, but the No. 32-ranked defense. That tells the story.
