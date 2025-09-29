Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott uplifts Cowboys defense with positive message despite struggles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a strong message for the team's defense to keep them positive, despite the team's obvious struggles, which rank them No. 32 in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dak Prescott put on a show for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. Prescott completed 31-of-40 passes for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, it wasn't enough.

Dallas put up 40 points on offense, but the defense gave up 489 yards of total offense and 40 points on their own, which resulted in the game ending in a tie.

While the defense is receiving a lot of blame for the team's struggles to start the season as Prescott plays lights out, Prescott is trying to keep the defense's spirits high. After the game, Presscott sent a strong, positive message to the defense.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the bench against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts on the bench against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“I'd be damned if they get down on themselves. We need them. And if they do get down to themselves, it's a selfish act," Prescott told the media, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

"It’s about making sure that they're staying positive.”

That is how you show up for year teammates as a leader. Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that the Cowboys' defense is holding the team back and has major issues that need to be addressed.

Entering Monday Night Football in Week 4, the Cowboys have the No. 1-ranked offense in the entire league, but the No. 32-ranked defense. That tells the story.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

