Cowboy Roundup: Biggest remaining questions, Could Dallas play in Mexico in '26?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation, or let's be more formal and say Happy NFL Schedule Release Day. The day is finally here, and once again proves that the NFL is king.
There is no other league where the schedule release is a bonafide holiday or major event, but the NFL knows how to steal the headlines in the sports world at any possible opportunitiy.
Today is one of those days.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 schedule release tracker: Opponents, rumors, leaks, & more
We already know who the Cowboys will be playing this season and that the Philadelphia Eagles will be the opponent for Week 1, but the rest of the schedule is up in the air.
When will the bye week take place? Is there a brutal stretch at any point on the schedule? We will get all of those answers in a matter of hours.
In the meantime, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Biggest remaining offseason questions
The Cowboys have had a strong offseason, but there are still some questions surrounding the team. Blogging the Boys takes a look at five burning questions for the team, from Micah Parsons' contract situation to Dak Prescott's health.
Could Dallas Cowboys play in Mexico in 2026?
The Dallas Cowboys will not be playing in any international games during the 2025 NFL season and have not in 12 years, but could a Mexico City game be the opportunity in 2026? Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram takes a look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
