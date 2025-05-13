Cowboys could 'create room' for versatile UDFA in linebacker rotation
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys roster entering OTAs and mandatory minicamp will be at the linebacker position. The Cowboys revamped the roster during free agency, but there are still questions about how everything could play out.
Breakout star DeMarvion Overshown will not be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season, and the other offseason moves have centered around players like Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray, who have some levels of inconsistency.
That opens the door for undrafted free agent Justin Barron, who signed with the Cowboys after starring for the Syracuse Orange.
PFF recently dropped an article highlighting "one UDFA to watch" for all 32 teams, and Barron made the cut for Dallas thanks to his versatility and playing at a position of need.
"Barron garnered $234,000 in guaranteed money with a $20,000 signing bonus from Dallas, making him one of the team’s highest-paid undrafted free agents," PFF's Ben Cooper wrote. "It was warranted for the Syracuse product, who proved himself as a valuable coverage defender and run defender with the Orange.
"Barron earned 70.0-plus PFF run-defense grades in each of the past three seasons, and his 263 tackles over the span formed one of the highest totals in college football among linebackers and box safeties. He also allowed just two touchdowns on 144 career targets in coverage while breaking up nine passes."
Cooper finishes by noting Dallas' uncertainty at the position could "create room for Barron in the Cowboys’ linebacker rotation."
During his final season at Syracuse, Barron recorded 93 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Throughout his career, which included a redshirt freshman season, Barron totaled 293 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.
Barron will certain be an intriguing player to watch throughout offseason workouts and training camp. At the very least, with his guarantee, it looks like the Cowboys should be eyeing him for a place on the practice squad.
