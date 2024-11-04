Bold early-season quote from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has aged like milk
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys fell to 1-2 after a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was nearly their second-straight blowout loss at home, with them falling behind 28-6.
The week prior, they were run out of the building by the New Orleans Saints, 44-19. For what it's worth, the Saints haven't won since and just fired their head coach on Monday.
As for the Week 3 showdown, Dallas made it a game with a strong comeback but ultimately lost 28-25. That led to some confidence from Prescott, who had a message for fans who didn't believe they could turn things around. As he walked to the locker room, he said "jump off if you want."
Dallas then made good on his words, for the next two weeks. They were able to knock off the New York Giants 20-15 and then handed the Pittsburgh Steelers a loss thanks to a last-second touchdown pass from Prescott to Jalen Tolbert.
Since that win, however, the Cowboys have been a disaster.
Dallas has dropped three games in a row, starting with a 47-9 embarrasment at home against the Detroit Lions. That loss was bad on its own but looks worse when you remember they had two weeks to prepare since it came off their bye week.
They made it look close against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8 as well as the Falcons this weekend, but never looked like a team that had anything figured out.
Dallas has been confused on defense, lacks an identity on offense, and can't do anything in the run game — on offense or defense. They feel like a team that needs to look forward to 2025, which has Prescott's bold claim aging like milk. Prescott is also singing a different tune, being caught on the sideline with a much harsher assessment of his team.
Things might not get much better with Prescott dealing with a hamstring injury and the Philadelphia Eagles on the calendar for Week 10.
