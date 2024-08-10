Brandin Cooks has Dallas Cowboys offense 'really cookin''
Entering training camp, the absence of CeeDee Lamb loomed large, but the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers have been stepping up in a big way.
Brandin Cooks has stepped up in a big way to provide veteran leadership, while young receivers Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Jalen Cropper, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Ryan Flournoy, and others have all had standout days in practice. Flournoy was briefly slowed with an injury, but has shown flashes when he has been on the field.
While discussing how the team's offense has been performing two weeks into training camp, Mickey Spagnola of Dallas Cowboys.com said the Cowboys offense is "really cookin' with Cooks."
Cooks had a standout day in the team's joint practice session with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, on Thursday. And, if the Cowboys cannot get a deal done with CeeDee Lamb by the start of the season, Cooks will find himself in the WR1 role with more opportunities to step up.
If that opportunity comes, Cooks will be ready, and he credits the increased reps for putting him in position to succeed, while also remaining humble about what he brings to the table.
"The more reps you get, clearly the better you get. Spending that time in the offseason, then in training camp, I think it's been vital," Cooks said. "You know, I do my job. I get open and (Dak) takes care of the rest. Like I said, it's just a testament to the work we put in. … Just got to keep pushing."
Last season, Cooks hauled in 54 catches for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2021 with the Houston Texans, but he's shown that he is ready to step up whenever called on and nothing is out of reach this season.
The Cowboys open the 2024 NFL preseason on Sunday, August 11, against the Rams.
