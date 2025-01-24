Brandin Cooks free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign WR?

Cowboys Country

The Dallas Cowboys have 25 free agents hit the market this offseason. Will Brandin Cooks be a top priority for the franchise?

Tyler Reed

Brandin Cooks reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have nearly an entire roster in free agency this offseason. Twenty-five players are on the market.

Of course, the franchise will not be bringing everyone back; however, who are the most important players to bring back?

One name that could be at the top of the list is veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Will Cooks be back in Dallas for the 2025 season?

Brandin Cooks Market Value

Brandin Cook
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to Spotrac, Brandin Cooks' estimated annual salary could be $5.2 million this offseason. This annual value would put Cooks as the 41st highest-paid receiver in the league.

Pros of re-signing Cooks

Brandin Cook
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cooks would bring a veteran leadership that is desperately needed by the Cowboys going into next season. Before injuries sidelined him for a portion of the season, Cooks was the second-best receiver on this team in 2024.

Cons of re-signing Cooks

Cooks will be 32 years old next season. An aging receiver who is coming off a season where he played in just ten games may not be the ideal candidate to bring back to the team in 2025.

Verdict

Brandin Cook
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys believe that Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks can take the next step in 2025, then Cooks will be taking his talents elsewhere.

However, if the franchise believes that Cooks can still bring more to the table than the younger talent, he could return. But not on a $5 million contract.

Tyler Reed
