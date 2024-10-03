How much time will Brandin Cooks miss after knee infection?
The injury bug continues to hit the Dallas Cowboys hard. This week, the team announced starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks will miss time after suffering a knee infection following Week 4.
Cooks underwent a procedure after the team's win over the New York Giants which resulted in the infection that could sideline him for multiple weeks.
Jane Slater of the NFL Network provided an update on Cooks' status and a timeline for his return.
Cooks has already been ruled out for Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he could ultimately miss up to three weeks of action until he returns to 100 percent.
"A source informed tells me the Cowboys were aware of the injections that WR Brandin Cooks was undergoing in NY postgame," Slater wrote.
"Described as 'a common solution to avoid a scope for the meniscus.' The knee got infected. When he returned to Dallas Dr. Dan Cooper (the team doctor) then scoped it to clean out the infection and smooth out the meniscus issue. 'Brandin should feel great in 1-3 weeks.'"
Through September, Cooks has 9 catches for 91 yards and one touchdown.
In his absence, the Cowboys will look for increased production from Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.
If one of those players can step up and provide consistent production in Cooks' absence, they could earn a bigger role in the offense moving forward.
The Cowboys and Steelers are set to kick off at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 6, at 8:1520 p.m. ET NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
