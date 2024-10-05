Brandin Cooks injury update spells doom for Cowboys' offense
With their offense already struggling, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news ahead of Week 5. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks underwent what he hoped would be a minor procedure following the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants.
It was discovered that he suffered an infection in his knee and was ruled out of their Week 5 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, according to Tom Pelissero, he will miss at least three more games with Dallas placing the veteran wideout on the IR.
Cooks, who was added ahead of the 2023 season in a trade with the Houston Texans, hasn't lived up to expectations in Dallas. He had 54 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns in his first year with the franchise. This season, he has just 91 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown.
With him out, the Cowboys will finally allow rookie Ryan Flournoy to get playing time. Jerry Jones has been talking up the young pass catcher but it's likely he remains behind Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks on the depth chart.
Tolbert will be the one asked to step up his game and he's proven to be up to the task. The third-year pro is technically the WR3 but has outplayed Cooks thus far.
He enters Week 5 with 160 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions. He will get more opportunities going forward, and if he rises to the occasion, the offense could stay on task. If not, it could be a long stretch without Cooks.
