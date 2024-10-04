Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy receives huge praise from Jerry Jones
Ryan Flournoy will have the opportunity to make a splash for the Dallas Cowboys during Week 5 of the 2024-25 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime, and the sixth-round rookie is more than ready to hit the field.
Flournoy hasn't played a snap since the preseason finale, so he has been itching to see the field.
With an injury to starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, there will be opportunities for wide receivers to step up this weekend and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems excited to see Flo' go.
Cowboys bolster receiving corps with dynamic WR in latest mock draft
When speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones had nothing but praise for the rookie pass catcher.
According to Jones, Flournoy could be "special."
"I’m anxious to see him make his first catch with the Dallas Cowboys, but he may be something special for us. On a personal basis, he’s got Dez Bryant stuff to him. Boy, is he an athlete. Glad to see him get this opportunity," Jones said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.
This week, Flournoy opened up about the inspiration he draws from Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who also came from a small school, and has said he is ready to put on a show.
With the praise from Jerry Jones, there should be added confidence and motivation to perform.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy finished his college career at Southeast Missouri State. Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors. Because of his success in his final two seasons, Flournoy received invitations to the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts.
