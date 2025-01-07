Brandon Aubrey pens Cowboys Cheerleader Michelle Siemienowski handwritten apology
Dallas Cowboys star kicker Brandon Aubrey had an amazing, historic season. It's not often that Aubrey is off target, but when he is, it goes down in internet lore.
Aubrey booted an errant kickoff during the team's season finale with the division-rival Washington Commanders which became a viral moment.
The kick pelted Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Michelle Siemienowski right in the head.
After the game, Aubrey proved that he is a legend on and off the field with an incredible gesture towards DCC Michelle which she shared on social media.
Michelle shared a photo of a handwritten apology note she received from the Cowboys All-Pro kicker after the game along with her thoughts on the viral moment and crazy aftermath.
"Michelle, so sorry about hitting you on [kickoff]," Aubrey wrote. "Hope you are doing well! Love watching y'all!"
Siemienowski wrote, "This past 24 hours has been crazy whirlwind.. I am all okay, so no need to worry!"
She continued, "Also, thank you [Brandon Aubrey] for this apology note! I was told he wanted to come find me on the field after the incident, but unfortunately I kept moving around the field.
"He was so kind to write me a note anyways! No hard feelings here! And now I have a souvenier for my last game of my rookie season!"
What a guy.
