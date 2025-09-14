Cowboys Country

Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance

Despite squeaking out an overtime win against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys secondary has to find some help in the secondary.

Tyler Reed

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys earned a hard-fought overtime victory over the New York Giants in the team's home opener on Sunday.

In a game that felt like whichever offense had the ball last would win the game, the Cowboys were the team to get that last opportunity in overtime.

It's always nice to celebrate a win, but the Cowboys have plenty to work on before they take the field next week. The biggest need for improvement is in the secondary.

Fans should have expected the secondary to be down without cornerback DaRon Bland, but I'm not sure anyone expected it to be this bad.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson turned back the clock in this game. One week ago, people were calling for him to be benched. However, the Cowboys' secondary had Wilson thinking it was 2012.

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson looked like prime Victor Cruz on Sunday. Plus, Malik Nabers, who pulled off a massive late-game touchdown reception. The Cowboys had an offense on life support one week ago, looking like the best in the league.

The Cowboys take on the Chicago Bears next week. If Caleb Williams has a game like Wilson did on Sunday, it could be red alert for this defense. Getting Bland back is the most important item on the agenda for the Cowboys right now.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

