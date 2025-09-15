Brian Schottenheimer's WWE-inspired locker room celebration gets Jerry Jones hyped
The Dallas Cowboys secured their first win under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and did so in thrilling fashion.
Dallas needed overtime to get the job done, but still walked away with a 40-37 win over the New York Giants in Week 2.
MORE: Dak Prescott's clutch heroics in Week 2 place Cowboys to star in franchise history
Following the game, Schottenheimer was understandably fired up. He even channeled his inner L.A. Knight during his celebration speech in the locker room. While praising players for their performance, Schottenheimer capped off each stat with an emphatic “YEAH,” as the entire locker room yelled along, including a hyped Jerry Jones.
Schottenheimer was understandably fired up for his first win, and he had no problem showing his emotions. For the Cowboys, his emotion is what attracted them to Schottenheimer as a head coaching candidate. It’s also why fans started to buy in following initial disappointment after expecting a more prominent name.
Jones, who has taken criticism for the hire as well as his recent decision to trade Micah Parsons, was also elated. His excitement was clear during the speech, even if it took a couple of “YEAHs” for him to catch up with the rest of the locker room.
Up next, Dallas faces the Chicago Bears, who are coached by Ben Johnson, who was one of the coveted names fans hoped for this offseason. That means Schottenheimer has a chance to prove himself the better hire in a head-to-head matchup.
If he pulls off the win, let’s hope for a Stone Cold beer smash celebration next week.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe forced out of game with ankle injury before OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc