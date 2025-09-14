Cowboys fan favorite Cooper Beebe sidelined due to ankle ahead of overtime
The Dallas Cowboys fought valiantly to get to overtime against the New York Giants but are missing center Cooper Beebe for the final push. According to the sideline report, Beebe suffered an ankle injury that kept him on the sideline.
The injury forced the Cowboys to replace him with backup Brock Hoffman.
Hoffman and quarterback Dak Prescott had a fumbled snap early in the overtime period, which didn't help as the offense went on to face fourth and long, opting to punt.
WATCH: Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hits unbelievable 64-yard field goal to force overtime
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has a career record of 44 game-winning drives. The veteran sent a long bomb down the field to stun the Cowboys secondary with under two minutes remaining. He completed the pass to Malik Nabers, despite tight coverage from Kair Elam.
The Cowboys remained relatively clean on injuries against the Giants though wide receiver KaVontae Turpin left the game with a neck injury. Before the injury, however, Turpin scored a touchdown, connecting on a dart from Dak Prescott.
