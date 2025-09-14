Watch Brandon Aubrey's humanoid leg save Cowboys from regulation embarrassment
The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of embarrassment on Sunday afternoon when the New York Giants scored a 48-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to Malik Nabers with 27 seconds remaining in the game.
But the Cowboys knew they had Brandon Aubrey in their arsenal, so there was no reason for concern.
Dallas took the following kickoff and then a few chunk-yard plays got the ball to midfield. Then, Dallas decided to run a draw with a few seconds remaining rather than go for another big play. That's when the team called on Aubrey, and he delivered.
MORE: Javonte Williams just rushed his way into Dallas Cowboys' history
Aubrey lined up for a 64-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, and they call him butter for a reason.
Unfortunately, overtime still has to be played which means the Cowboys may have to rely on the leaky defense to pull through with a stop to secure the win.
MORE: Which Dallas Cowboys star should be next to sign lucrative extension?
Let's see if there is any magic left for the 'Boys. Perhaps another Aubrey bomb?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons
Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney
George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc