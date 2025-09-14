Cowboys Country

Watch Brandon Aubrey's humanoid leg save Cowboys from regulation embarrassment

The Dallas Cowboys needed Brandon Aubrey to come to the rescue, and he delivered with an incredible 64-yarder at the buzzer to take the New York Giants to overtime.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey attempts a field goal against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey attempts a field goal against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were on the verge of embarrassment on Sunday afternoon when the New York Giants scored a 48-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to Malik Nabers with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

But the Cowboys knew they had Brandon Aubrey in their arsenal, so there was no reason for concern.

Dallas took the following kickoff and then a few chunk-yard plays got the ball to midfield. Then, Dallas decided to run a draw with a few seconds remaining rather than go for another big play. That's when the team called on Aubrey, and he delivered.

MORE: Javonte Williams just rushed his way into Dallas Cowboys' history

Aubrey lined up for a 64-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, and they call him butter for a reason.

Unfortunately, overtime still has to be played which means the Cowboys may have to rely on the leaky defense to pull through with a stop to secure the win.

MORE: Which Dallas Cowboys star should be next to sign lucrative extension?

Let's see if there is any magic left for the 'Boys. Perhaps another Aubrey bomb?

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey reacts after making a field goal during the second half against the Baltimore Rave
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey reacts after making a field goal during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 key matchups that will decide Dallas Cowboys vs Giants showdown in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants odds for Week 2 of 2025 NFL season

Cowboys have committed $180 million in salary since trading Micah Parsons

Cowboys insider reveals main holdup in deal with Jadeveon Clowney

George Pickens' latest comments show Cowboys made right decision

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News