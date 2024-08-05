Cowboys OC listed as coordinator who could make biggest impact in 2024
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a make-or-break season. From the highest chair in the room, Jerry Jones, to the last person in the office, the franchise is said to be "all in" in 2024.
Now we can discuss what that means all day, but one thing is for sure, the Cowboys have to win this season.
Winning comes from the team, but one Cowboys coordinator could make the biggest splash for the team as the season plays on.
Brian Schottenheimer's time to shine
In a list put together by Bleacher Report, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was named one of the eight NFL coordinators who could make the biggest impact this season.
The list mentions another Cowboys postseason failure but points to the offense as one of the more successful units in the league.
Of course, some of that credit belongs to head coach Mike McCarthy, who makes the play-calls offensively. But Schottenheimer is still going to have a sizable impact on whether the "all-in" Cowboys can take the next step in 2024.- Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report
Schottenheimer has some major weapons in Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
However, the team is still searching for more from the receiver unit and hoping to find someone to carry the load in the backfield. If this offense produces results similar to last season, Schottenheimer could earn some head coaching looks after this season.
