Cowboys QB Joe Milton suffers injury during Rams joint practice
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback room was hit with a bit of an injury scare during Tuesday's joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard, as Joe Milton III exited the session early.
Fortunately, the coaching staff doesn't have any concern moving forward.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters after practice that Milton III injured his thumb after hitting it on a helmet. He sat out for the remainder of practice for what Schottenheimer says was a "precautionary thing."
"His thumb got clipped on a helmet," Schottenheimer said of Milton III. "Trainers think he's fine. He had pretty good strength in it, but just with the game coming up in a couple days, we just want to be smart with it, so do more testing. But I think he's fine. ... They feel really good about it. I'll get more information later today, but he felt like he could go back in. It was more of a precautionary thing."
The Cowboys simply can't afford to lose Milton III headed into the season. Given Prescott's injury history and age, there is always room for some concern regarding his longterm availability headed into his 10th season with the team.
Strangely enough, Milton's injury, though not as severe, is similar to the one Prescott suffered in Week 1 of the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he hit his hand on a opposing player's helmet.
The fractured thumb forced Prescott to miss five games that season.
Milton had a strong practice before exiting. He found wide receiver Jalen Brooks for a 65-yard touchdown during live drills against the Rams defense.
Last season as a rookie with the New England Patriots, Milton played in just one game, going 22 of 29 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and no picks in a win over the Buffalo Bills.
Milton will look to rest up leading into Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
