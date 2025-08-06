Dallas Cowboys rookie excited to finally hit a quarterback in preseason opener
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys held a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, the team they will meet on Saturday in their preseason opener.
However, practice is still not like the real thing. In practice, you can't go full speed with the hit stick on a quarterback.
After the joint practice, Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku shared that he can't wait to finally get his hands on a quarterback in live game action.
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website asked Ezeiruaku how excited he is for Saturday, and the first thing that came to the rookie's mind was getting to hit a quarterback.
It makes sense that would be the first thing to come up when speaking with Ezeiruaku. The former Boston College star had 30 sacks in his college career, including 16.5 sacks this past season, which led the ACC.
Not sure if Stetson Bennett or Jimmy Garoppolo will be getting the lion's share of the snaps on Saturday, but I'm sure they already know who number 41 is, and where he will be on the field.
Saturday's preseason matchup between the Cowboys and Rams can be seen on Fox, with all the action starting at 7 pm EST. Or as Cowboys fans will be calling it, the day Ezeiruaku pulls a Bobby Boucher on a quarterback.
