KaVontae Turpin steals the show in Cowboys' electric joint practice with Rams
The Dallas Cowboys got the chance to see someone other than themselves in their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
The two teams will meet on Saturday in their preseason game of the 2025 season, but there was plenty of action to take in the joint practice.
MORE: Cowboys' Mazi Smith undergoes MRI, dodges serious injury?
A few players had impressive days for the Cowboys, but no one stood out more than speedy receiver KaVontae Turpin, who stole the show against the Rams.
Turpin got things started early with a nice grab from backup quarterback Will Grier and showed off the athleticism as he left a few Rams defenders in the dust on his way to the end zone.
The two-time Pro Bowler also proved he has the hands and toughness to handle receptions in the middle of the field. While the Rams may not be going 100% with the physicality, Turpin made a spectacular play in the middle of the field.
MORE: NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Cowboys fans know who will be grabbing most of the passes thrown by Dak Prescott this season, but Turpin could easily be more than a special-teams star this season.
Hopefully, the fourth-year receiver will get some time to shine during the game with the Rams this weekend, proving he belongs in this offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request