Brian Schottenheimer not afraid of being hard on himself as playcaller
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for another battle in the NFC East as they welcome the New York Giants to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
The Giants have not beaten the Cowboys since 2021, but that doesn't mean that the team can come into this game overlooking a team they've basically owned.
There's a lot at stake in this game. For starters, a loss would not only mean the Cowboys would be starting the season 0-2, but they would also be starting the season 0-2 in the division.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer strongly hints at DaRon Bland replacement for Cowboys in Week 2
No one had to tell first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer how important this game is. When speaking with the media on Friday, Schottenheimer revealed that nobody is harder on him than himself.
"Oh, there's always ones you second guess. Gonna always be incredibly hard on myself. I've called a lot of s***** plays in my career that worked out great, and I've called a lot of really good plays where I was like, you guys wait, this one's gonna be sweet, and it's like minus five," Schottenheimer said when talking about his playcalling.
MORE: Cowboys' secret offensive weapon finally being used the right way
Being a head coach in the NFL isn't for the faint of heart. Schottenheimer knows the task at hand. He also knows that not everything is going to go perfectly. A great trait to have as a head coach.
