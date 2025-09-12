Cowboys Country

Cowboys secondary gets good news before Week 2 as star returns to practice

The Dallas Cowboys secondary is in desperate need of adding depth, and they got some good news ahead of Week 2 against the New York Giants.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After the Dallas Cowboys started the practice week with bad news regarding star cornerback DaRon Bland, the team is wrapping up its preparations for Week 2 of the NFL season on a positive note.

On Thursday, star defensive back Juanyeh Thomas missed practice for personal reasons, adding even more concerns to the depth of the secondary.

However, on Friday afternoon, Thomas was back on the field preparing for the New York Giants.

That's great news for the secondary, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer suggesting earlier in the day that Thomas could be among those who help the team deal with its loss of Bland.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thomas, along with Markquese Bell and undrafted free agent Zion Childress, is expected to help in the slot with Reddy Steward.

All of the players were working out together during Thursday's practice session.

It will be interesting to see how the reps stack up for each player on Sunday afternoon, but it's good to see the Cowboys will have the depth to keep players fresh.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

