Cowboys secondary gets good news before Week 2 as star returns to practice
After the Dallas Cowboys started the practice week with bad news regarding star cornerback DaRon Bland, the team is wrapping up its preparations for Week 2 of the NFL season on a positive note.
On Thursday, star defensive back Juanyeh Thomas missed practice for personal reasons, adding even more concerns to the depth of the secondary.
However, on Friday afternoon, Thomas was back on the field preparing for the New York Giants.
MORE: Cowboys urged to trade for former first-round pick to bolster secondary
That's great news for the secondary, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer suggesting earlier in the day that Thomas could be among those who help the team deal with its loss of Bland.
Thomas, along with Markquese Bell and undrafted free agent Zion Childress, is expected to help in the slot with Reddy Steward.
MORE: Cowboys encouraged to land first-round pass rusher in ‘win-win’ trade
All of the players were working out together during Thursday's practice session.
It will be interesting to see how the reps stack up for each player on Sunday afternoon, but it's good to see the Cowboys will have the depth to keep players fresh.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives uninspired response to Packers fans trolling of Micah Parsons trade
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc